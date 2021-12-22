PROVIDENCE FORGE, Va. (WWBT) - That mean old Mr. Grinch was out on the loose a few days before Christmas in Providence Forge, but not to steal gifts!

If you live in the Brickshire community, you might have witnessed the Grinch and his elf sidekick, Jingle serving as a lookout and not looking to ruin Christmas!

‘Grinch on the loose’ in Providence Forge (Saint Express, Inc.)

FedEx Subcontractors, Barakah, Inc./Saints Express Inc. in Ashland sent out two of their drivers dressed up has the Grinch and Jingle to deliver packages to the Brickshire community.

