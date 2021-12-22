Forecast: Showers clear early, turning sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn warm by Christmas

Wednesday: Light showers early then turning sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

