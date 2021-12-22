Forecast: Cold start Thursday, warming up into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn warm by Christmas.

Wednesday Evening: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

