Fire destroys home owned by former Virginia governor

A massive fire destroyed a home owned by a former Virginia governor early Wednesday morning.
A massive fire destroyed a home owned by a former Virginia governor early Wednesday morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MCLEAN, Va. (WWBT) - A massive fire destroyed a home owned by a former Virginia governor early Wednesday morning.

The McLean home is owned by former Senator and Virginia Gov. Charles Robb and his wife, Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, according to NBC4.

Witnesses said smoke could be seen across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
Witnesses said smoke could be seen across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. They quickly had to call in help from other departments.

Witnesses said smoke could be seen across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

Officials say two people inside were taken to a hospital for injuries but are expected to be okay. It is unknown if the people inside were Robb and his wife.

Around 11:29 p.m. last night, units were dispatched for a reported house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in...

Posted by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

