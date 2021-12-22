Healthcare Pros
At-home COVID tests hard to come by in Richmond area; President Biden fast-tracks production

By Brent Solomon
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday, offering relief for Americans struggling to get their hands on at-home COVID tests.

The president plans to provide more the 500 million free at-home tests beginning in January. This comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 now makes up for 73% of new cases in the United States.

“We’ll be getting these tests to Americans for free. We’ll have websites where you can get them delivered to your home,” Biden said.

It’s welcomed news for folks who just can’t seem to find one. The Chesterfield Library shared on Twitter Monday that it is out of stock.

“Definitely, it’s the hot topic,” said pharmacist Bob Carson.

Pharmacies across central Virginia had empty shelves where at-home COVID tests once were.

“We got in 16 kits at 8:30 this morning, and they were gone by 1 o’clock,” said Sarah Nelson of Goochland Pharmacy. “We’re limited to the supply that we can receive in a given day or a week…There are some moments when our whole seller or supplier doesn’t have it themselves.”

All of this gives the President of the United States reason to fast-track production and get them to you without having to step foot in a store.

“I work at several pharmacies in and around the area. Everyone’s having the exact same issue,” Carson said.

NBC12 also checked to see how easy it is to go get a COVID test in the Richmond area. In many cases, there were no appointments before Christmas at major retailers. At Patient First, only those who are showing symptoms can get tested. Medical workers say while there may be a shortage of those testing kits, there is no shortage of vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

