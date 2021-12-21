Vehicle crashes into front porch of Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended with one striking the front porch of a Richmond home.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Semmes Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. for the crash.

One of the vehicles hit the front porch of a home, causing quite a bit of damage. A building inspector was called in to inspect it, but the extent of the damage is currently unknown.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

