Troopers: Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a wrong-way driver was seriously injured following a crash with a tractor-trailer

Troopers were called just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 to a crash on Interstate 95 south near Franklin Street.

Police said the vehicle driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer was carrying produce, which spilled onto the interstate.

Cleanup is underway.

The crash closed all southbound lanes, causing a several-mile backup of traffic.

