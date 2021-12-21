Troopers: Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a wrong-way driver was seriously injured following a crash with a tractor-trailer
Troopers were called just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 to a crash on Interstate 95 south near Franklin Street.
Police said the vehicle driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The tractor-trailer was carrying produce, which spilled onto the interstate.
Cleanup is underway.
The crash closed all southbound lanes, causing a several-mile backup of traffic.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.