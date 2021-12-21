Stock market takes a dip as COVID-19 fears resurface, inflation persists

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 tightens its grip on the nation this holiday season, the threat of the Omicron variant is quickly taking hold of the stock market.

The Dow fell 433.28 points on Monday to close, adding to its losses after a 1.5% dip. This comes as some restrictions return and pandemic uncertainty sets in.

NBC12′s Financial Expert Carl Carlson says there are three factors playing a role in the dip the stock market is seeing: COVID-19′s Omicron Variant, Joe Manchin and inflation in general. All of those factors have brought up many questions and concerns.

“The stock market never likes uncertainty. That’s a lot of uncertainty right there. Those are three big things,” Carlson said.

While many travel restrictions, mask mandates and testing shortages resurface, familiar fears arise.

Those concerns were clearly reflected in the stock market at the start of the week. At one point, the Dow dipped as much as 700 points.

“It sounds like a lot of it is the Omicron variant and what’s happening there,” Carlson said. “Then we have the inflation that’s happening, which that’s affecting it, and then Joe Manchin is affecting it too because he didn’t vote for the Build Back Better Plan.”

Carlson says, right now, it’s the inflation that is bothersome as it is likely to stick around longer than the variant.

“Let’s say, middle-income person. It’s costing them about an extra $300 a month for how much prices are up in one year,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have an extra $300 to just throw around every month.”

His number one piece of advice: Do not panic and do not sell. He says the market recovered from the nosedive it took from the Delta Variant, so hopefully the same goes for Omicron.

“As we were originally starting to go through Delta, the market probably dropped maybe even as much as 7% or 8%. At a point there when just all the unknowns were happening, if they start talking lockdowns, that’s a huge impact on the economy,” he said. “I think the key here is to just relax. Give this thing a little time for everybody to understand it. The market should make its way back.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

