Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Stock market takes a dip as COVID-19 fears resurface, inflation persists

By Riley Wyant
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID-19 tightens its grip on the nation this holiday season, the threat of the Omicron variant is quickly taking hold of the stock market.

The Dow fell 433.28 points on Monday to close, adding to its losses after a 1.5% dip. This comes as some restrictions return and pandemic uncertainty sets in.

NBC12′s Financial Expert Carl Carlson says there are three factors playing a role in the dip the stock market is seeing: COVID-19′s Omicron Variant, Joe Manchin and inflation in general. All of those factors have brought up many questions and concerns.

“The stock market never likes uncertainty. That’s a lot of uncertainty right there. Those are three big things,” Carlson said.

While many travel restrictions, mask mandates and testing shortages resurface, familiar fears arise.

Those concerns were clearly reflected in the stock market at the start of the week. At one point, the Dow dipped as much as 700 points.

“It sounds like a lot of it is the Omicron variant and what’s happening there,” Carlson said. “Then we have the inflation that’s happening, which that’s affecting it, and then Joe Manchin is affecting it too because he didn’t vote for the Build Back Better Plan.”

Carlson says, right now, it’s the inflation that is bothersome as it is likely to stick around longer than the variant.

“Let’s say, middle-income person. It’s costing them about an extra $300 a month for how much prices are up in one year,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have an extra $300 to just throw around every month.”

His number one piece of advice: Do not panic and do not sell. He says the market recovered from the nosedive it took from the Delta Variant, so hopefully the same goes for Omicron.

“As we were originally starting to go through Delta, the market probably dropped maybe even as much as 7% or 8%. At a point there when just all the unknowns were happening, if they start talking lockdowns, that’s a huge impact on the economy,” he said. “I think the key here is to just relax. Give this thing a little time for everybody to understand it. The market should make its way back.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing...
Police identify driver hit by car, killed after crashing on I-95
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Troopers say the shooting occurred Dec. 18 at 11:00 p.m. on I-64 prior to the Shockoe Valley...
Investigation underway after woman was shot on I-64
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Driver killed after striking tree along I-95 identified
Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday...
Five people out of home after car crashes into Richmond apartment

Latest News

Chesterfield Police are encouraging residents to use Report It to help owners if their...
Chesterfield Police encourage residents to ‘Report It’ for valuables this holiday season
As the travel rush for the holidays start, travelers are taking more precautions to protect...
Travelers take more precautions as U.S. faces rise in COVID-19 cases
Demand for COVID-19 testing is picking back up in the metro-Richmond area.
RHHD will expand COVID-19 testing events starting next month
Source: Pixabay
Henrico accepting Christmas trees for recycling