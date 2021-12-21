Man in custody following barricade situation in Powhatan

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man barricaded himself inside a Powhatan County home on Monday evening.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the Lake Shawnee community where a man barricaded himself inside his home, refusing to come out when deputies ordered him to.

A message was sent to community members, telling them to stay indoors while the situation unfolded around 5 p.m. The announcement was intended for people in Powhatan, but it reportedly also went to people in the Richmond area.

A source told NBC12′s Brent Solomon that a woman escaped her home after a man she’s familiar with made a violent threat towards her; she was especially concerned because he had a gun.

That prompted sheriff’s deputies to show up at Uleta Drive near Lakeview Drive in the Lake Shawnee community.

When deputies got on the scene, they tried to communicate with the man to come out. While he refused for several hours, he eventually did come out of the home. The situation ended shortly before 10 p.m.

Deputies remained on the scene for several hours, even deploying a drone and special technology to get a sense of what was going on. A K9 officer was also at the location assisting.

The man was charged with brandishing a firearm, and more domestic violence-related charges are pending.

