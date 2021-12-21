Single-mother of 7 gets new home for family

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Christmas came early for a Petersburg family on Monday.

Habitat For Humanity and Dominion Energy teamed up to give a plot of land to a mother of seven.

The groups helped build a brand new, six-bedroom home for the mom and her family on Summit Street.

Dominion also gave the family $15,000 to help with costs.

“Oh my gosh it is phenomenal... the joy you bring to a family that is in need of a home. A family with children who are first-generation having their own home - it’s huge,” Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Kelli Parker said.

After the home is complete, the mother will only have a mortgage payment of $500 a month.

