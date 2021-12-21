Healthcare Pros
Richmond City Council set to discuss redistricting schedule for city

Richmond
Richmond(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss the redistricting schedule for the city Tuesday.

The process will impact council and school board election districts.

As required by law, each county in Virginia must redraw its magisterial districts based on population growth reflected in the 2020 census.

The meeting is not open for in-person attendance but anyone can watch it on the city’s website.

Anyone who wants to make a comment must contact the city clerk’s office by 10 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is at 1 p.m.

