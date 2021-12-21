Police investigate deadly Richmond Highway shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway.

Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 to the 700 block of Richmond Highway.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

