Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police investigate deadly Richmond Highway shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway.

Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 to the 700 block of Richmond Highway.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing...
Police identify driver hit by car, killed after crashing on I-95
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Driver killed after striking tree along I-95 identified
Troopers say the shooting occurred Dec. 18 at 11:00 p.m. on I-64 prior to the Shockoe Valley...
Investigation underway after woman was shot on I-64
Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday...
Five people out of home after car crashes into Richmond apartment

Latest News

The crash happened Monday.
Troopers: Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer
Chesterfield Police are encouraging residents to use Report It to help owners if their...
Chesterfield Police encourage residents to ‘Report It’ for valuables this holiday season
As COVID-19 tightens its grip on the nation this holiday season, the threat of the Omicron...
Stock market takes a dip as COVID-19 fears resurface, inflation persists
As the travel rush for the holidays start, travelers are taking more precautions to protect...
Travelers take more precautions as U.S. faces rise in COVID-19 cases