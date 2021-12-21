Teens arrested for vandalism in Chester also connected to school break-in, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have identified two teens who they say are connected to a string of vandalism in the Chester community this month.

On Dec. 5, Dec. 7 and Dec. 12, police and Chesterfield Fire Marshals were called to investigate several incidents where the property was damaged or set on fire.

Two vehicles, belonging to customers, were set on fire at Allen Tire off W. Hundred Road on Dec. 5. The owner, Gary Allen, said a week later (Dec. 12) several customer cars were also heavily damaged on their lot.

Meanwhile, officers also investigated damage at Sibley’s Bar-B-Que (Winfree Street).

“There was some property behind the business that was damaged,” said Chesterfield Police Lt. Russ Granderson. “It appeared as though the offenders tried to make entry, but they weren’t successful.”

Additionally, investigators said vehicles and several trailers were damaged near Chester Muffler & Brake Center off W. Hundred Road around that time frame.

“Security cameras were stolen from various locations, in addition to other damage,” a news release said.

These crimes come around the same time Thomas Dale High School was broken into overnight.

On Dec. 17, officers received a report the school had been vandalized the night before. Through the investigation, the officer identified two juvenile male suspects – age 14 and 15 – in that case. One of the students attends the high school.

“Further investigation revealed that those juvenile male suspects were responsible for the recent acts of vandalism in the area,” a news release said.

Several juvenile petitions were taken out against the teens, including breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and arson.

Police continue to investigate these crimes. Anyone with information should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.