Northam: New plastics manufacturing facility to create 300 jobs in Chesterfield

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down school, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A new plastics manufacturing facility coming to Chesterfield County will create 300 jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Starplast USA would invest about $17.7 million to build the new facility.

“Starplast USA produces a wide range of high-performance plastic products, like plastic housewares, garden storage, and toys,” a release said.

Virginia competed with Ohio and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 300 new jobs over five years.

“We are so pleased to see global manufacturers like Starplast USA planting their roots right here in Virginia,” said Northam. “Our strategic East Coast location, world-class port facilities, competitive operating costs, and robust manufacturing workforce, make us a prime destination for international companies. We welcome a long partnership with Starplast USA and look forward to their future success.”

