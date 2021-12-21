Northam: New plastics manufacturing facility to create 300 jobs in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A new plastics manufacturing facility coming to Chesterfield County will create 300 jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Starplast USA would invest about $17.7 million to build the new facility.

“Starplast USA produces a wide range of high-performance plastic products, like plastic housewares, garden storage, and toys,” a release said.

Virginia competed with Ohio and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 300 new jobs over five years.

“We are so pleased to see global manufacturers like Starplast USA planting their roots right here in Virginia,” said Northam. “Our strategic East Coast location, world-class port facilities, competitive operating costs, and robust manufacturing workforce, make us a prime destination for international companies. We welcome a long partnership with Starplast USA and look forward to their future success.”

