Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New UVA football coach’s contract details released

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Through the Freedom of Information Act, NBC29 obtained the offer sheet UVA provided UVA’s next football coach, Tony Elliott.

He is signed for six years, through March of 2028.

This year, Elliott will receive a base of $4.1 million. $500,000 comes from the general University fund. He also receives a $350,000 signing bonus.

Elliott receives two cars provided by the athletic fund, a suite for football games, 10 football season tickets, and eight men’s basketball season tickets.

UVA will also reimburse him for a family membership to Boars Head or similar.

Some of the many bonuses he can receive include for making bowl games, team GPA, final rankings and coach of the year honors.

If he were to earn all of the bonuses, he would earn over $1.4 million.

A full breakdown of the offer sheet is below.

Tony Elliott's offer sheet from the University of Virginia
Tony Elliott's offer sheet from the University of Virginia(WVIR)
Page 2 of Tony Elliott's offer sheet
Page 2 of Tony Elliott's offer sheet(WVIR)

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Money
Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1
Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing...
Police identify driver hit by car, killed after crashing on I-95
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Firefighters battled a massive fire in Henrico County early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle massive fire in Henrico
The crash happened Monday.
Troopers: Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer

Latest News

(FILE)
Coach Contract Details
In an official statement, VCU Athletics announced they would be canceling the upcoming game due...
VCU cancels basketball game due to COVID-19 protocols
VCU has canceled its men’s basketball home game this Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.
VCU men’s basketball home game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
Tony Elliott introduced as UVA’s new head football coach