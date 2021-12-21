Nearly 4,500 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours throughout Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 4,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just four days before Christmas.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,028,135 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 4,437 new cases were reported since the day before. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,174 deaths; 149 of those were reported in just a day.

Currently, there are 1,518 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Tuesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 9.6%, up from Monday’s 9.3%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,952 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 95,782 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,945,704 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 43,970 cases, 1,251 hospitalizations, 594 deaths

Henrico: 38,349 cases, 1,286 hospitalizations, 745 deaths

Richmond: 26,567 cases, 977 hospitalizations, 380 deaths

Hanover: 13,401 cases, 393 hospitalizations, 205 deaths

Petersburg: 5,318 cases, 203 hospitalizations, 107 deaths

Goochland: 2,347 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 34 deaths

