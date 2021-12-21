Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Commerce Secretary

(WHSV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his choice for Secretary of Commerce and Trade of the Commonwealth, according to a press release.

Caren Merrick has been chosen.

The Governor-Elect said “Caren is an innovator, a business builder, and a true leader in workforce development—the kind of experience needed to develop talent, train workers, attract investment, and make Virginia the best state to start a business as we set out to add 400,000 jobs and launch 10,000 startups.”

As CEO of the Virginia Ready Initiative, Caren oversaw $10 million in funding through Public-Private Partnerships to mitigate economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labor shortages by retraining Virginians for in-demand careers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1
Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing...
Police identify driver hit by car, killed after crashing on I-95
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
The crash happened Monday.
Troopers: Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or...
Police investigate deadly Richmond Highway shooting

Latest News

voices of high school basketball
Voices of high school basketball for WKWI handing up mic
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Teens arrested for vandalism in Chester also connected to school break-in, police say
Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an off-campus fraternity party in February.
One of 11 charged in Adam Oakes’ death pleads guilty
The settlement, which is worth more than $11.3 million, states that McKinsey & Company played a...
Virginia to receive millions from lawsuit in fight against opioid crisis