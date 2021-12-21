Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Fresh Express recalls bagged salads due to listeria

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as...
The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.(Fresh Express via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to take a close look inside your refrigerator before making meals this holiday season.

Fresh Express announced a recall for numerous kinds of its branded and private label salad products made at the company’s Illinois facility.

Officials say the items in question may be tainted with listeria.

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.

They include items with any sell-by date and a product code of Z324 through Z350. The company provided a full list of recalled items in a news release.

Fresh Express has stopped all work at that facility in Streamwood as a sanitation review is underway.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled products to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1
Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing...
Police identify driver hit by car, killed after crashing on I-95
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
The crash happened Monday.
Troopers: Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or...
Police investigate deadly Richmond Highway shooting

Latest News

Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger
Gold
Gold mining study begins as discoveries continue in Virginia
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death works quietly through 2nd day
Police in Virginia say a school security officer has been charged with assaulting a student at...
School security officer charged with assaulting student