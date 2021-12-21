Forecast: Chilly morning with clouds increasing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer temperatures again by the end of the week!

Tuesday: Partly sunny morning then mostly cloudy with a few showers in the evening and overnight, especially east and southeast of RIC. Highs in the mid 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. Showers look to clear before sunrise. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible late. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Mostly sunny and warm! Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)

