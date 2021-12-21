Firefighters battle massive fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battled a massive fire in Henrico County early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of Westbriar Drive around 4:30 a.m. for a vehicle fire near a structure. By the time they arrived, a single-story building was on fire, with flames bursting through the roof. Officials say the building is a recreation center with a pool area.

By the time firefighters arrived, a single-story recreation center was on fire, with flames bursting through the roof. (Henrico County Fire Division)

Firefighters started an initial attack from the outside and a search inside.

No one was found inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

Officials say crews will remain at the scene during daylight hours for safety reasons.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.