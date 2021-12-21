Healthcare Pros
Dog rescued after being left in crate in freezing weather

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ASKOV, MN (WCCO) - Rosabella, a dog up for adoption in Minnesota, is being called a Christmas miracle.

“The dogs that we predominantly foster are usually medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, you name it, it’s been through our house,” Breanna Jensen said.

Jensen is fostering Rosabella and said she has never had a case like hers.

“If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” she said.

Rosabella was rescued earlier this month when she was found locked in a metal crate. The temperature had dipped to 4 degrees that day.

“She was discarded like garbage. She was surrounded by garbage bags,” Jensen said. “Obviously, she was emaciated and dehydrated and just on her last leg, honestly.”

When Ruff Rescue took Rosabella in and posted a picture of her on their website, Jensen jumped at the opportunity to foster the dog.

They have Rosabella on a special diet and on the road to recovery.

In the two weeks since she has been found, Rosabella has gained 10 pounds.

She has splayed feet from living in a crate, but otherwise, her personality and her perky ears are back.

“She’s playful and she’s fun. She likes to run around the yard. She’s getting along really well with our other dogs. She is just the sweetest little girl in the whole world,” Jensen said. “Our little Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

