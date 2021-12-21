Healthcare Pros
Death investigation underway in Richmond after shooting victim shows up at hospital

Officers were called to VCU Medical Center around 11:20 Tuesday morning after a man showed up...
Officers were called to VCU Medical Center around 11:20 Tuesday morning after a man showed up with a gunshot wound.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a death after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital.

Officers were called to VCU Medical Center around 11:20 Tuesday morning after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken there in a private vehicle.

Unfortunately, the man died from his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives determined he was shot in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court before being taken to VCU Medical Center.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

