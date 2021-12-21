Healthcare Pros
Charlottesville votes on future of Jackson statue

Charlottesville's "Stonewall" Jackson statue
By Max Marcilla
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The recently removed General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statue that once stood in Charlottesville will be sent to Los Angeles, to be part of an exhibition featuring decommissioned Confederate monuments.

Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously Monday, December 21, to send the statue to LAXART, a nonprofit visual arts organization.

LAXART’s Director Hamza Walker spoke with NBC29 earlier this month about the statue’s future. He was asked about the goal of the exhibition.

“Get us on the same page in terms of recognizing that the Civil War was, in fact, fought over slavery, not a set of ideals that would somehow transcend that fact and then to move forward with what kind of country we want to be,” he said.

The city will receive $50,000 from LAXART for the statue, and the organization will also pay for some transportation and storage costs.

Budget Surplus

Councilors hosted a public hearing later in the meeting about what to do with a surplus from the past year’s budget. There was support for transferring more than $5.5 million to give city employees raises and bonuses.

As far as what to do with another $6.6 million, it could end up going toward the Capital Improvement Contingency Fund.

“That cash does give you a lot of choice, it gives you a lot of flexibility,” Chris Cullivan, the city’s director of finance, said.

The money, if it does go to the CIP Contingency Fund, would have to go back to City Council before it’s spent. A handful of people speaking at the hearing wanted the money to go towards affordable housing.

“That’s where we pay for a lot of the affordable housing grants is through the CIP,” Vice Mayor Sena Magill said. “And we’re looking at a $75 million bill for one school with another school we’re still going to have to reconfigure and other schools that are badly outdated.”

