Ashland police monitoring large flock of vultures

A black vulture.
A black vulture.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - If you live in Ashland., you may hear loud sounds over the next few weeks as police try to scare off a large flock of vultures.

The vultures are loafing in the area of West Vaughn Road and North James Street.

Police say a large group of these birds can cause problems to property through physical damage and their droppings.

If the birds do not leave on their own, police said they will begin abatement efforts that will not harm them, just encourage them to move along.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

