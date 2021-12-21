2 men charged in VCU hazing death to appear in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two of the people charged in the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes are due in court Tuesday.

Andrew White faces misdemeanor charges of hazing and giving alcohol to a minor. According to the prosecutor, White was Oakes’ “big brother” in the Delta Chi fraternity. Each misdemeanor he faces is punishable by up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

There is also a procedural, status hearing for Benjamin Corado, another person who was charged.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an off-campus fraternity party in February.

In all, 11 people were charged with misdemeanors in connection to Adam’s death.

