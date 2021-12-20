VSP cites driver for traveling 140 mph in 70 mph zone

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police cited a driver traveling 140 mph in a 70 mph zone.

VSP tweeted a photo of the citation that was issued to a driver on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

“How can #VSP best “drive home” this message so #Virginia drivers will #Drive2SaveLives?? The holidays are a busy time, but that’s no excuse for speeds in the triple digits,” the tweet said.

According to the ticket, the driver will have to appear in General District Court.

