VSP cites driver for traveling 140 mph in 70 mph zone

Virginia State Police cited a driver traveling 140 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Virginia State Police cited a driver traveling 140 mph in a 70 mph zone.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police cited a driver traveling 140 mph in a 70 mph zone.

VSP tweeted a photo of the citation that was issued to a driver on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

“How can #VSP best “drive home” this message so #Virginia drivers will #Drive2SaveLives?? The holidays are a busy time, but that’s no excuse for speeds in the triple digits,” the tweet said.

According to the ticket, the driver will have to appear in General District Court.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

