Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The start of the new year means more money in pockets for some people.

The minimum wage in Virginia will increase from $9.50 to $11 an hour on Jan. 1.

This is the second of three increases. The goal is to raise the minimum wage across Virginia to $12 an hour by 2023.

According to USA Today, 21 states and 35 cities and counties are set to raise their minimum wages around New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

