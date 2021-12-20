Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The start of the new year means more money in pockets for some people.

The minimum wage in Virginia will increase from $9.50 to $11 an hour on Jan. 1.

This is the second of three increases. The goal is to raise the minimum wage across Virginia to $12 an hour by 2023.

According to USA Today, 21 states and 35 cities and counties are set to raise their minimum wages around New Year’s Day.

