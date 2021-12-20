Healthcare Pros
Should you drop old credit cards?

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Experts always tell you to keep all your old credit cards open. Even if you’re not using them. But is there a time you should close them?

Having a credit card for a long time helps your credit score.

Old credit cards-- even with no balance on them-- increase the average age of your accounts, which helps your credit score.

Sara Rathner a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says if you close an old card it could ding your score by a couple of points. That’s mainly because it lowers your total available credit limit. Rathner says in general experts recommend not spending more than 30% of your total credit limit in a billing cycle. Even less than 10% is ideal. So, if your credit limit is suddenly lowered-- but your spending remains the same. it’s that much easier to overspend.

“That being said-- if you don’t want to pay an annual fee on a card. if you’re not getting value out of it anymore. You want to make room in your life for a different credit card. you can consider closing the old card,” said Rathner. Especially if you are getting charged an annual fee for a card you rarely use.

If that’s the case-- before you close it... call up the company and see if it can move you to a different card --with no fee.

