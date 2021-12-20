Healthcare Pros
RVA non-profit needs volunteers to help with Christmas assistance

The organization prepared Christmas meals for 2,000 people in Richmond in 2020 as well!
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Non-profit Bridging RVA is once again delivering Christmas day meals to families in need this year, and they could use some help!

The organization says it’s hoping to feed more than 2,00 families this year, with preparations starting Tuesday!

Prep begins at Bon Air PresbyterianCchurch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It continues on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on River Road.

Distribution will take place on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Temple Beth Ahabah.

To donate or volunteer your time, click here.

