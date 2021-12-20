RVA non-profit needs volunteers to help with Christmas assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Non-profit Bridging RVA is once again delivering Christmas day meals to families in need this year, and they could use some help!

The organization says it’s hoping to feed more than 2,00 families this year, with preparations starting Tuesday!

Prep begins at Bon Air PresbyterianCchurch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It continues on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on River Road.

Distribution will take place on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Temple Beth Ahabah.

To donate or volunteer your time, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.