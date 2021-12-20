Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices fall 1.5 cents in past week

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The average gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.5 cents in the past week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 567 gas stations in Richmond, the average gas price on Monday is $3.16 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Richmond is $2.92 a gallon as of Monday, with the highest-priced gas at $3.59 per gallon, according to the price reports.

On Monday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.30, down 11.1 cents per gallon from last month.

The average gas price per gallon in Maryland is $3.30 while it is $3.39 in Washington D.C.

“For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall. The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013. Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over. There’s a rising likelihood that we won’t see gas prices rising for the rest of the year- with one caveat- gas prices in the Great Lakes states have plummeted by 30 to 50 cents in some areas, and stations in those areas may raise prices slightly should oil prices slow their decline. Aside from those areas, declines at the pump are likely to continue as we close out 2021.”

