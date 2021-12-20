Police: Shooting that left man fighting for life appears accidental
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that appears accidental.
Police were called on Dec. 20 for a shooting on Sugar Maple Drive.
Officials said a man had been shot in the back and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting appears accidental, police said.
No additional details were immediately released.
