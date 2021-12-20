Police: Shooting that left man fighting for life appears accidental

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that appears accidental.

Police were called on Dec. 20 for a shooting on Sugar Maple Drive.

Officials said a man had been shot in the back and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears accidental, police said.

No additional details were immediately released.

