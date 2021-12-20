Police identify driver hit by car, killed after crashing on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing on Interstate 95 Sunday.

Troopers say 22-year-old Belmir Alic was driving a Nissan south on the interstate when he ran off the left side of the highway, striking a barrier and stopping in the left lane. However, when Alic tried to get out of his crashed car, it was then struck by another vehicle.

The impact sent the driver into the middle lanes of I-95, where he was struck by another vehicle and died.

Police are waiting to release the identity of the driver - as the next of kin are being notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.