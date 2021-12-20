Healthcare Pros
Police identify driver hit by car, killed after crashing on I-95

Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing...
Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing on Interstate 95 Sunday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing on Interstate 95 Sunday.

Troopers say 22-year-old Belmir Alic was driving a Nissan south on the interstate when he ran off the left side of the highway, striking a barrier and stopping in the left lane. However, when Alic tried to get out of his crashed car, it was then struck by another vehicle.

The impact sent the driver into the middle lanes of I-95, where he was struck by another vehicle and died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

