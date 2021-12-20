Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Northam nixes layoffs of Virginia drinking water monitors

(Storyblocks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is reversing a decision by his administration’s health commissioner to lay off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the governor’s press secretary announced that decision on Saturday.

Earlier last week, the newspaper reported on the planned layoffs of 11 full-time and three part-time employees in the state Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water. The layoffs had been scheduled to take effect on Jan. 9.

Northam’s press secretary, Alena Yarmosky, said the governor’s office learned about the planned layoffs from The Times-Dispatch’s reporting.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Troopers say a car ran off the side of the highway along mile marker 74, striking a barrier,...
Investigation underway following deadly crash on I-95
Troopers say the shooting occurred Dec. 18 at 11:00 p.m. on I-64 prior to the Shockoe Valley...
Investigation underway after woman was shot on I-64
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Driver killed after striking tree along I-95 identified
Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday...
Five people out of home after car crashes into Richmond apartment

Latest News

Nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just...
Nearly 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia over last 24 hours | Testing positivity rate rises
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Driver killed after striking tree along I-95 identified
The organization prepared Christmas meals for 2,000 people in Richmond in 2020 as well!
RVA non-profit needs volunteers to help with Christmas assistance
Clarissa Jones was found dead after being reported missing
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder