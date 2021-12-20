Nearly 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia over last 24 hours | Testing positivity rate rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just five days before Christmas.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,023,698 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 2,991 new cases were reported since the day before. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,025 deaths; 111 of those have been reported since Friday.

Currently, there are 1,436 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 9.3%, up from Friday’s 8.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,931 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 95,682 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,920,858 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 43,735 cases, 1,250 hospitalizations, 590 deaths

Henrico: 38,166 cases, 1,284 hospitalizations, 744 deaths

Richmond: 26,106 cases, 976 hospitalizations, 380 deaths

Hanover: 13,323 cases, 391 hospitalizations, 205 deaths

Petersburg: 5,299 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 107 deaths

Goochland: 2,335 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 34 deaths

