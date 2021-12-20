Man charged with assaulting woman, child during argument over garbage

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies said that a man had been charged with assaulting a woman and child during an argument over garbage.

On Dec. 19, deputies were called Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park for a disturbance.

During the investigation, deputies learned there was an argument over where garbage had been placed in the home.

“During the disturbance, an adult female victim and her juvenile child were assaulted by a male that lives in the home but is not related to them,” a release said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. The child was hit in the face but did not need treatment.

Deputies learned the suspect was still in the home with multiple makeshift bedrooms. Numerous people came outside, but the suspect stayed inside.

There were several attempts to get the man to come out on his own, but then deputies searched the home.

“The trio of Sgt. J.T. Forman, Sgt. J.A. Mangan III and Deputy B.E. Vaughn, well versed in the game of hide and seek, located the suspect hiding under a bed,” a release said.

The suspect, Jose Gutierrez-Amaya, 24, was uncooperative at first but then taken into custody, officials said.

Gutierrez-Amaya is charged with assault and battery, obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to inspect the living conditions inside the home, and an investigation will be done with the Zoning and Planning Department.

