Local vet, dermatologist team up to repair stuffed animals

By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Doctors from Harrisonburg Dermatology and the Harrisonburg Animal Hospital teamed up on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer by repairing the beloved stuffed animals of local children.

Dr. Maureen Ward at the Harrisonburg Animal Hospital and Dr. Jerri Alexiou with Harrisonburg Dermatology held a ‘Fix-A-Bear’ event at the Charlee Rose Boutique inside the Agora Market in downtown Harrisonburg.

The doctors used their skills to stich and repair damaged stuffed animals.

The repairs were free, and the the doctors used the same techniques they would in their clinics.

“We’ve got stuffing so we can repair the inside of the stuffed animal. We’re repairing the different layers of the fabric with our surgical technique. We’re draping them just the way we would a pet or a human and we’re using the same suturing techniques we use in our clinics,” said Dr. Jerri Alexiou, owner of Harrisonburg Dermatology.

The doctors had a number of appointments and walk-ins and children were thrilled to see their fluffy friends taken care of.

“Our favorite part is definitely the kids. When they walk in with those stuffed animals it’s just absolutely wonderful, and when they see that a real doctor is gonna repair their stuffy or their lovey it’s just amazing,” said Alexiou.

During the event the doctors also collected donations for Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg.

They hope to hold the event again next year.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

