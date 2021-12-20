Holton’s life and legacy honored during Richmond memorial service

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The family members and friends who knew Linwood Holton best, and many who admired his service as Virginia’s 61st Governor came together for a public memorial service Sunday afternoon at Richmond’s Second Presbyterian Church.

Ten Virginia governors - past, present and future - lined the pews.

“Linwood Holton, history had its eyes on you,” said former ABC News White House Correspondent Ann Compton, who was a young reporter at WDBJ7 when she covered Holton’s transition from Roanoke to Richmond.

She spoke of the defining moment in August 1970 when, during court-ordered desegregation, a smiling governor Holton walked his daughter Tayloe to one of Richmond’s Public Schools.

“He was always certain of where he wanted to go, how he wanted to get there and he believed passionately for the Commonwealth, for Virginians, for all Virginians, every day is opportunity time,” Compton said.

Former First Lady Jinx Holton sat with her large extended family. Son Dwight, spoke of the strong family ties that his father treasured, and his habit of leaving the Governor’s office every day at 6 pm sharp.

“So at 6:05 pm he would bound up the stairs of the Governor’s Mansion and declare ‘Governor No More,’ because starting at 6:05 he was dad,” Holton said.

Following the service, two of Virginia’s former governors told us how they will remember Linwood Holton.

“You think of what he did on integration back then, for him as a southern governor, for him to open up the state, to take his daughter to an integrated school, I think of all the things, that’s what Linwood Holton will be remembered for,” said Democrat Terry McAuliffe. “Truly historic.”

“Anybody who wants to be in a position of responsibility will look at Linwood Holton, who always did the right thing, according to his character and his conscience,” said Republican George Allen. “And that endures.”

