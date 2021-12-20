Healthcare Pros
Henrico accepting Christmas trees for recycling

Source: Pixabay
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will start accepting Christmas trees for recycling the day after Christmas.

The free service is offered by Keep Henrico Beautiful and the Department of Public Utilities and helps preserve landfill space and protect the environment.

The recycled trees will be turned into mulch.

Trees will be accepted at:

  • Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot;
  • Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot;
  • Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295; and
  • Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road.

Trees can be dropped off Dec. 26 through Jan. 9 at the Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.

Trees must be free of any decorations.

