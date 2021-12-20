Forecast: Cold for Monday, slowly warming to Christmas weekend
Mostly dry workweek
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly quiet week ahead with warmer temperatures again by the end of the week!
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower, especially towards SE VA. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance 20%)
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny and warm! Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
