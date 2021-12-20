Driver killed after striking tree along I-95 identified

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a Blackstone was killed after striking a tree along Interstate 95 on Friday.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Investigators say William Borum, Jr., 45, was heading south on the interstate near mile marker 54 when he ran off the right side and hit a tree.

Borum was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed.

