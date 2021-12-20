DMV service centers closing for holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ full-service centers will close for the holidays.

The centers will be closed Dec. 23-25 for Christmas and again on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s.

There are more than 50 DMV services available online during the closures.

The service centers continue to operate by appointment only on Monday and Friday, with walk-ins Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

