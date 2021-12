HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on Interstate 95 south is causing backups in Hanover County.

The crash has closed multiple lanes near mile marker 87, just north of Atlee.

There is currently a four-mile backup, VDOT said.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

