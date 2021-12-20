Healthcare Pros
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (Gray News) – Dozens of people were killed in the powerful tornado outbreak that tore through several states on the night of Dec. 10, leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

Security cameras at FNB Bank captured footage of the storm in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Video shows the front doors of the bank shake as the tornado approaches, just moments before the glass shatters and wind rips through the front lobby of the bank.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead in connection to these tornadoes.

“Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones,” FNB Bank said in a post on Facebook. “Buildings and possessions can be replaced, and now we will focus on rebuilding.”

