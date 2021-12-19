Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VCU cancels basketball game due to COVID-19 protocols

In an official statement, VCU Athletics announced they would be canceling the upcoming game due...
In an official statement, VCU Athletics announced they would be canceling the upcoming game due to COVID-19 protocols.(VCU)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Men’s basketball game against New Hampshire that was set to be played on Dec. 21 at the Stuart C. Siegel Center has now been canceled.

In an official statement, VCU Athletics announced they would be canceling the upcoming game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fans who already purchased tickets for the game will be contacted directly by the VCU Ticket Office on potential ticket exchanges and other options.

VCU’s next game is set for Dec. 30, when the Rams open the Atlantic 10 Conference against George Mason at the Siegel Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Troopers say the shooting occurred Dec. 18 at 11:00 p.m. on I-64 prior to the Shockoe Valley...
Investigation underway after woman was shot on I-64
If you know anything, call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime...
Teenage girl killed, man injured in late night shooting
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Virginia arrest ‘shopping cart killer,’ believe there may be other victims
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Driver killed after striking tree along I-95

Latest News

VCU has canceled its men’s basketball home game this Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.
VCU men’s basketball home game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
Tony Elliott introduced as UVA’s new head football coach
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66
The Blue Devils won 28-21 against Broad Run High School at Liberty University.
Varina High School takes home ‘Class 4′ state championship title