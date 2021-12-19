VCU cancels basketball game due to COVID-19 protocols

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Men’s basketball game against New Hampshire that was set to be played on Dec. 21 at the Stuart C. Siegel Center has now been canceled.

In an official statement, VCU Athletics announced they would be canceling the upcoming game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fans who already purchased tickets for the game will be contacted directly by the VCU Ticket Office on potential ticket exchanges and other options.

VCU’s next game is set for Dec. 30, when the Rams open the Atlantic 10 Conference against George Mason at the Siegel Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.