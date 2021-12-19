Healthcare Pros
Richmond National Battlefield Park, Historic St. John’s Church set to host event explaining Benedict Arnold’s raid

The British invasion returns Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.(Historic St. John's Church)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For all the history buffs in Richmond, the British invasion is set to return!

Richmond National Battlefield Park in partnership with Historic St. John’s Church will be hosting their annual event interpreting the capture of Richmond by British Brigadier General Benedict Arnold on Jan. 5, 1781.

The free event will be on Jan. 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Historic St. John’s Church located at 2401 E Broad Street. National Park Service Ranger Bert Dunkerly will be providing an overview of Arnold’s raid and its legacy.

Other speakers will provide insight into the life and times of those living in Richmond in the 18th century, and Benedict Arnold, soldiers, and civilian reenactors will be on the church grounds to describe their role in the American Revolution.

At 2:30 p.m., a walking tour beginning on the grounds of Chimborazo Medical Museum will end the event. Anyone who wishes to attend the walking tour can click here.

