Man has non-life-threatening injuries following shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Henrico County on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened on Crenshaw Road just before 4:00 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

