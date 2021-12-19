Healthcare Pros
Investigation underway following deadly crash on I-95

Troopers say a car ran off the side of the highway along mile marker 74, striking a barrier, stopping in the left lane. However, when the driver tried to get out of their crashed car, it was then struck by another vehicle.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a crash on I-95 south in Richmond that claimed the life of one person on Sunday.

Troopers say a car ran off the side of the highway along mile marker 74, striking a barrier, stopping in the left lane. However, when the driver tried to get out of their crashed car, it was then struck by another vehicle.

The impact sent the driver into the middle lanes of I-95 - where they were struck by another vehicle and died.

Police are waiting to release the identity of the driver - as the next of kin are being notified.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
