Investigation underway following deadly crash on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a crash on I-95 south in Richmond that claimed the life of one person on Sunday.

Troopers say a car ran off the side of the highway along mile marker 74, striking a barrier, stopping in the left lane. However, when the driver tried to get out of their crashed car, it was then struck by another vehicle.

The impact sent the driver into the middle lanes of I-95 - where they were struck by another vehicle and died.

Police are waiting to release the identity of the driver - as the next of kin are being notified.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.