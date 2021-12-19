Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Former officers face April trial for involvement in Capitol riot

An order signed Friday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper says a jury trial in Washington, D.C., will start on April 4 for former Rocky Mount police officers Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker.
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a trial in April for two former Virginia police officers charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

An order signed Friday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper says a jury trial in Washington, D.C., will start on April 4 for former Rocky Mount police officers Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker. Robertson and Fracker pleaded not guilty in February to charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

The FBI says they posed for a photograph inside the Capitol during the attack and later posted about the riot on social media.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say a car ran off the side of the highway along mile marker 74, striking a barrier,...
Investigation underway following deadly crash on I-95
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Troopers say the shooting occurred Dec. 18 at 11:00 p.m. on I-64 prior to the Shockoe Valley...
Investigation underway after woman was shot on I-64
Police were looking for Jeremy Yates, 21 after an emergency custody order was issued on Friday.
Investigation underway after man is killed in deputy-involved shooting
The groundbreaking event in Dumfries is slated for Jan. 11, and the one in Emporia is scheduled...
Colonial Downs to invest over $400 million, creating hundreds of jobs in Virginia

Latest News

When should you close an old credit card?
Should you drop old credit cards?
GRTC buses will now run to Short Pump Town Center. (Source: NBC12)
News to Know for Dec. 20: Car crashes into apartment; Moderna booster update; GRTC service changes; Cold start to week
Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday...
Five people out of home after car crashes into Richmond apartment
The sign posted at some GRTC bus stops.
Service time changes for 300 GRTC bus stops begin on Monday
A memorial service in Richmond Sunday afternoon, honored the life and legacy of former Virginia...
Holton’s life and legacy honored during Richmond memorial service