Forecast: Rain this morning then a cool down

Much cooler, with skies clearing in the afternoon.
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds and light rain for Sunday morning, with a dry afternoon. Skies clear before sunset.

Sunday: Light morning rain, then a dry afternoon. Chilly air returns. North wind 15-25mph. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Morning Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a chance of rain in the morning. Best rain chance is in SE VA. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny and warmer than average. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

