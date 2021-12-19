The Feel Good Tour continues holiday instrument giveaway tradition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Feel Good Tour has been giving away instruments to kids in need for 16 years. A couple of its founders, Bill Hudson and Al Coffey, continued that tradition Saturday with the 7th annual “Music for Christmas” giveaway program.

The organization operates entirely on donations, which includes the instruments it eventually is able to give away. Since it started, The Feel Good Tour has given away hundreds of instruments to families and kids who otherwise cannot afford them.

Early Saturday, James River High School English teacher Lori Wingo stopped by to pick up a saxophone. Wingo knows a talented JRHS student who doesn’t have one of his own. She wanted to change that.

“To think he’s going to have an instrument that he can take with him and hopefully will continue to play, it’s really exciting for us.”

Hudson and Coffey enjoy every minute of being able to share the gift of music with those who love it.

According to its Facebook page, The Feel Good Tour gave out 4 guitars, a ukulele, an alto sax and a trumpet Saturday. The group will give out instruments Sunday, as well, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and hopes to continue this holiday tradition for many years to come.

